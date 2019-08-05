Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Rubermaid 12 Qt. Food Storage Container | $17 | Amazon

Rubbermaid’s 12 quart food storage container is quite a bit larger than your typical kitchen container, but it’s great for storing things you want to keep a lot of like rice, or large items like fruits.



But what it’s perhaps most commonly used for is as a sous-vide cooking container. It can withstand temperatures up to 212 degrees, so it’s built for high water temperatures, and its large capacity means you’ll have room for plenty of steaks, veggies, or uh, Thanksgiving turkeys. You can even buy a third party hinged lid with a hole for your sous-vide circulator that will help retain heat.

Today’s price is within $1 of an all-time low, so spend your savings on food to cook (or store) in there.