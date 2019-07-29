Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spritz is an awesome recipe book for anyone that likes Italian apertivo coctails, and wants to learn all about them:



From Milan to Los Angeles, Venice to New York, the spritz—Italy’s bitter and bubbly aperitivo cocktail—has become synonymous with a leisurely, convivial golden hour. But the spritz is more than just an early evening cocktail—it’s a style of drinking. In Spritz, Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau trace the drink’s origins to ancient Rome, uncover its unlikely history and culture, explore the evolution of aperitivo throughout Northern Italy, and document the spritz’s revival around the world. From regional classics to modern variations, Spritz includes dozens of recipes from some of America’s most lauded bartenders, a guide to building a spritz bar, and a collection of food recipes for classic Italian snacks to pair alongside.

It also has a very pretty cover that’ll look great on your bar cart, for what it’s worth. Get the hardcover for under $11 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. Salud!