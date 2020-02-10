It's all consuming.
Save a Few Bucks on Greenies Pet Treats, Today Only

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home Deals: The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Greenies Gold Box | Amazon

Just because she’s the sweetest girl doesn’t mean she has the sweetest breath. If that’s the case with your best friend, this Greenies Gold Box can help. These dental chews can help remove tartar and plaque from your pet’s teeth and gums, and make their breath smell better.

There’s a ton to choose from during this sale, with prices starting as low as $12. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these markdowns will only stick around for a day. 

