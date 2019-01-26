Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Buying a discounted gift card is basically getting free money. And right now, Daily Steals is lowering the price on Google Play and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards.

Depending on the value of the gift card, you’ll save between $2-10. Of course, these apps aren’t just for buying apps or music anymore, you can purchase digital movies and pay for your streaming or cloud storage subscriptions too.

I, for one, buy one of these every time a sale goes on. And then I wait until an app or a movie I like is on sale (which is frequent with digital media) and I stack my savings that way.