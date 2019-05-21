Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While they don’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up their most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving them a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, they work with Siri and Alexa, and the new Ecobee4 actually has Alexa built-in, meaning it’s basically an extra Echo Dot on your wall.



Both the new Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite (which doesn’t come with remote sensors, though you can add them separately) are $20 and $15 off their usual price, respectively.