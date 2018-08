Screenshot: Amazon

It’s a shame that Dead Cells’ launch was overshadowed by poor ethics in game journalism, because it’s a terrific game that you really ought to play. The physical Switch release is $5 off its usual $35 on Amazon right now, with an extra $.61 coupon that you can clip.

The digital version isn’t on sale, but its regular price is only $25.