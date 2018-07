Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are available for Nintendo Switch, where they always belonged, and you can get a copy of both for $52 today, down from the usual $60. That’s not a huge discount, but it rarely goes on sale at all. Just note that while Bayonetta 2 is on the physical game card you’re buying, the first game is a digital download.



Prime members can still preorder and save $12 on Bayonetta 3 as well, though it doesn’t have a release date yet.