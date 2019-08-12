Graphic: Shep McAllister

Biokleen Bac-Out Stain+Odor Remover Foam Spray | $7 | Amazon



If you own a pet, you need to have a bottle of Biokleen Bac-Out at the ready, and it’s down to its best price in years on Amazon right now.

Here’s what cleaning expert Jolie Kerr had to say about it on The Inventory:

If you’ve been struggling to find a product that will nuke cat pee smell from carpet, upholstered furniture, mattresses and hard surfaces, struggle no more: You need Biokleen Bac-Out. It’s The Thing for cat pee odor elimination and, unlike other similar products, it’s effective on a variety of textiles and surfaces, which means you don’t need separate products for, say, tile floors versus carpeting.

Get a bottle for $7 today with Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first delivery), or $8 without it. Either way, that’s a couple bucks less than usual, and the best price on Amazon since 2017.