Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can save a couple bucks at launch today with promo code ANKER262.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.