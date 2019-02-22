Image: Tide/Gizmodo

You might remember hearing about Tide’s Eco-Box a few months ago. Rather than a plastic bottle of detergent that’s put inside a box and shipped to your house, it actually is the box. Compared to a traditional detergent bottle, it’s made with 60% less plastic and 30% less water, and honestly, it seems like an unambiguous step forward in eco-friendly packaging, one that we’ll probably be seeing more of in the future.



If you’re curious to check it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon, bringing the 96 load container down to $18, complete with Prime shipping.