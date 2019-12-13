Save A Bunch On Brita Pitchers and Stainless Steel Bottles, Thanks to Amazon's Gold Box

Brita Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Brita Gold Box | Amazon

If you’re still drinking from the tap, maybe it’s time to upgrade to a Brita-filtered experience. Luckily for you, these Brita pitchers and insulated water bottles are marked down today . Choose from 3 colors of the 10 -cup pitchers for just $24, and four two-pack sets of Brita’s double wall stainless steel water bottles for starting at $50 .

The bottle promise to filter water as you drink and reduces chlorine found in tap water. Each set comes with two bottles, and a filter for each that should be replaced every two months or 40 gallons.

A s with all Gold Box deals, these markdowns will only last until the end of day.