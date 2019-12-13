It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Save A Bunch On Brita Pitchers and Stainless Steel Bottles, Thanks to Amazon's Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
287
Save
Brita Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Brita Gold Box | Amazon

If you’re still drinking from the tap, maybe it’s time to upgrade to a Brita-filtered experience. Luckily for you, these Brita pitchers and insulated water bottles are marked down today. Choose from 3 colors of the 10-cup pitchers for just $24, and four two-pack sets of Brita’s double wall stainless steel water bottles for starting at $50.

Advertisement

The bottle promise to filter water as you drink and reduces chlorine found in tap water. Each set comes with two bottles, and a filter for each that should be replaced every two months or 40 gallons.

As with all Gold Box deals, these markdowns will only last until the end of day.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Azul Would Make a Terrific Gift and It's Down To Its Best Price Ever

Add a 50" Roku-Powered Sharp TV to Your Home Plus a Nest Mini for Just $200

Thursday's Best Deals: A Huge REI Sale, Anker Gold Box, Gaming Accessories, and More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts