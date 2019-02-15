Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.