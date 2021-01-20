It's all consuming.
Save $90 on the ‘Incredible’ Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector

Image: Tercius Bufete
If you’re looking for a portable projector that packs a punch, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro might do the trick. This 720p projector provides an image up to 150 inches in size, yet comes in a compact package with a built-in handle. It’s $90 off the list price right now at Amazon, where it has a stellar 4.5-star rating from 775+ customers.

Tercius Bufete reviewed the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro for The Inventory last year and called it “an incredible portable projector hindered by rinky-dink software.” In other words, if you plan to use it (and the software situation hasn’t improved since then), you might want to use a cheap plug-in streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Express to gain access to a wider array of apps and services.

