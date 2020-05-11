It's all consuming.
Save $90 on Ledgo’s LED Ring Light and up Your Zoom Game

Jordan McMahon
Ledgo’s LED Ring Light | $160 | B&H Photo

By now, you’re probably familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who haven’t quite figured out their work-from-home lighting yet. If you’re among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo’s LED ring light for $160 today on B&H Photo, saving you $90. It’ll light up your face so that even in the darkest room, your colleagues will be able to see you while you have your weekly check-in.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

