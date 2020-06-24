Save $90 on a Blendtec and Never Wonder Whether It'll Blend

Blendt ec Classic Fit Blender w/ FourSide Jar (75oz) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Blendt ec Classic Fit Blender w/ FourSide Jar (75oz) | $210 | Amazon Gold Box

For being a certifiable liquification genius, the creator of Blendtec sure doesn’t seem to have much faith in his product. How many poor electronics do we have to destroy to prove this is alien technology that we all need? We can’t recommend chucking up any cellphones in this thing, but if you need a blender that you know won’t whimper at tough food, the Blendtec Classic Fit blender is now $90 off, down to $210 total.

It includes a 75-ounce FourSide jar for maximum space, a 30-second automatic function, and high- and low-pulse buttons to fine tune your violent chops. This deal won’t persist through today, so take advantage ASAP.