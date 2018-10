Graphic: Shep McAllister

Alright, here’s a new one. This Pyro Pet (yes, that’s really the brand name) cat-shaped candle melts to reveal a creepy metal skull:



A cute cat shaped candle reveals the wild beast inside her, a grinning metallic skeleton with fire blazing in her eyes.

Great for Halloween, I guess? It’s normally $34, but you can grab it for $25 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, in a variety of colors. Each one burns for 20 hours.