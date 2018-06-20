Photo: Amazon

The worst part of Apple Watch ownership is packing the power cord when you travel. Not only is it a lot bulkier than a Lightning or microUSB cable, it’s also probably the only one you own, meaning you have to take it out of your nightstand charging dock, and put it back when you get home. So annoying!



That's what makes this battery pack so genius. At only 700mAh, it's small enough to work as a keychain, but big enough to charge your watch 1.5 times, which should get you through a weekend with ease. And for longer getaways, you can even plug in a microUSB cable (which you should already have in your bag) and use it as a wired travel charger too, allowing you to keep your main charging cable at home.