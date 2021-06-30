Save $9 on the Brand New Siri Remote for Apple TV at Verizon

Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen) | $50 | Verizon



The original Siri Remote for Apple TV has been pretty widely abhorred due to its clumsy design and highly sensitive touchpad, but there’s a new option: a brand new 2nd-generation model launched in May. Sure, you could buy a new Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD set top box to get it, but if your existing Apple TV 4K/ HD is working just fine for you (remote excepted), then you might consider buying the remote on its own.



Right now, Verizon is offering the 2nd-gen Siri Remote for $50, which is $9 off the list price. Yes, that’s still expensive for a remote control… but this is Apple. This model swaps out the big touch surface for a touch-enabled clickpad, and if you’re using your Apple TV regularly, then it might be worth the expense.