Photo: Amazon

If you’re like me, every time you get into your car, you find a cable, and plug your phone in to charge. And every time you get out of the car, you unplug it. While that’s not particularly onerous, it certainly adds up over time, but you can take those seconds back with this ingenious dash mount.



The iOttie One Touch Wireless is the same iOttie dash mount that you know and love, but with a Qi charging pad built right in. Now all you’ll have to do is slap your compatible phone into place, and it’ll start charging automatically. It’s one of those small conveniences that you won’t be able to live without once you’ve tried it. It doesn’t go on sale often, but today’s deal is about $9 less than usual.