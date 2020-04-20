Save $85 When You Cut the Cord With Amazon's Fire TV Recast DVR

Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB, 150 Hours) | $195 | Amazon

Entertainment is o ne of the most shocking monthly expenses when you’re poking around the bank account looking for ways to save. Some people spend hundreds to keep themselves joyous without even realizing it. The cable bill probably adds the biggest singular chunk, though, and if you’ve deemed it’s time to cut back, you have no shortage of options to fill in the gaps. If you’ve decided you’re fine with over-the-air broadcasts using an HD antenna but you still want your DVR features, an Amazon Fire TV Recast is an excellent buy, especially at $85 off, and especially if you’re already knee-deep in Amazon’s digital content ecosystem.

Combined with an antenna and an Amazon Fire device— whether that’s Stick, Cube, TV, or Echo Show—you’ll be able to record up to four shows simultaneously, and it’ll hold up to 150 hours worth of recordings. You can also grab the two-stream, 75-hour unit for $145 if you’re dealing with a smaller household. And it wouldn’t be an Amazon product without Alexa butting into everyone’s business, so she’ll be there to help you find stuff to watch, too.