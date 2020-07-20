It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Save $80 When You Cut the Cord With Amazon's Fire TV Recast DVR

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
2.8K
1
Save
Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB, 150 Hours) | $200 | Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast (500GB, 75 Hours) | $150 | Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB, 150 Hours) | $200 | Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast (500GB, 75 Hours) | $150 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB, 150 Hours) | $200 | Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast (500GB, 75 Hours) | $150 | Amazon

Advertisement

Entertainment is one of the most shocking monthly expenses when you’re poking around the bank account looking for ways to save. Some people spend hundreds to keep themselves joyous without even realizing it. The cable bill probably adds the biggest singular chunk, though, and if you’ve deemed it’s time to cut back, you have no shortage of options to fill in the gaps. If you’ve decided you’re fine with over-the-air broadcasts using an HD antenna but you still want your DVR features, an Amazon Fire TV Recast is an excellent buy, especially at $80 off, and especially especially if you’re already knee-deep in Amazon’s digital content ecosystem.

Combined with an antenna and an Amazon Fire device—whether that’s Stick, Cube, TV, or Echo Show—you’ll be able to record up to four shows simultaneously, and it’ll hold up to 150 hours worth of recordings. You can also grab the two-stream, 75-hour unit for $150 if you’re dealing with a smaller household. And it wouldn’t be an Amazon product without Alexa butting into everyone’s business, so she’ll be there to help you find stuff to watch, too.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Beaded Hanging Mirror

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/20/2020 and updated with new information on 7/20/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Power Everything With 48 Anker AA Alkaline Batteries for $13

The Five Lubes You’ll Meet in Life

Score an Authentic NHL Pro Hockey Jersey for $68 at Adidas

Grab Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 and Be Ready For Your Next Game Night