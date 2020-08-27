It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Save $80 on This Insignia Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer Duo to Upgrade Your Movie Nights

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
579
Save
Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar &amp; Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy
Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home than to a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about Subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 50% off today.

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Recreate the NYC Skyline on the Cheap with This LEGO Architecture Bargain

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $63 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Nintendo Switch Digital Sale, N95 Masks, Pet DNA Test Kit, bObSweep Robot Vacuum, and More

Boltune True Wireless Headphones Are Only $29