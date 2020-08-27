Save $80 on This Insignia Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer Duo to Upgrade Your Movie Nights

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy



I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home than to a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about Subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 50% off today.

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.