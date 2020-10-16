Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Save $80 on This Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum

Jordan McMahon
 and Sheilah Villari
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum (Refurbished) | $200 | Newegg
A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only take $80 off the Ball Animal 2 MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Newegg.

This Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

