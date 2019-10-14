It's all consuming.
Save $80 On One of Anker's Best Alexa-Capable Robotic Vacuums

Tercius
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon

Today only, Amazon is also discounting the RoboVac 15c to $180. Cleaning-wise, it seems to be all but identical to the reader favorite 11s, but with the addition of Wi-Fi and Alexa.

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck.

