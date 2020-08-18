It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechComputers & Accessories

Save $80 on HP's Wireless Envy Photo Printer and Cause Jealousy Among Your Picture Pals

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshp deals
65
Save
HP Envy Photo 7855 | $150 | HP
HP Envy Photo 7855 | $150 | HP
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

HP Envy Photo 7855 | $150 | HP

It seems like a good printer is the one thing most people just don’t have or do and never hooked up or never bought new cartridges for. Weirdly, printers are still kind of useful especially if it’s an all-in-one printer. HP’s HP Envy Photo 7855 is that and it’s currently $80 off.

Advertisement

Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing the Envy does it all. But it shines in printing beautiful vibrant photos through the USB port, SD card slot, or directly from your phone with the dual-band Wi-Fi. The touch-screen makes functions simple to find and operate. There is an “Easy Replenish” option so ink will be sent automatically when you need it, which is part of the reason our printer was never used again. No one went to buy ink. The Envy also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Most customers have noted that it’s set up isn’t complicated and it prints the best pictures they’ve ever seen. Not bad for a 35% discount.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Howler Brothers Stretch Bruja Boardshort
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Glides Like a Feather for $60

Get a 24L Weather-Sealed Backpack for $39

Monday's Deals of the Day: Aukey 60W USB-C Charger, Neo Geo Mini Samurai Showdown Edition, Cuisinart Cookware Set, Amazon Echo Dot, G-Spot Hero Vibrator, and More

Stop Flushing Your Hard-Earned Cash Down the Toilet and Buy a Bidet Already