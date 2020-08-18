Save $80 on HP's Wireless Envy Photo Printer and Cause Jealousy Among Your Picture Pals

HP Envy Photo 7855 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

HP Envy Photo 7855 | $150 | HP

It seems like a good printer is the one thing most people just don’t have or do and never hooked up or never bought new cartridges for. Weirdly, printers are still kind of useful especially if it’s an all-in-one printer. HP’s HP Envy Photo 7855 is that and it’s currently $80 off.

Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing the Envy does it all. But it shines in printing beautiful vibrant photos through the USB port, SD card slot, or directly from your phone with the dual-band Wi-Fi. The touch-screen makes functions simple to find and operate. There is an “Easy Replenish” option so ink will be sent automatically when you need it, which is part of the reason our printer was never used again. No one went to buy ink. The Envy also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Most customers have noted that it’s set up isn’t complicated and it prints the best pictures they’ve ever seen. Not bad for a 35% discount.

This item will ship for free.