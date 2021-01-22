Save $8 on this Deluxe Mandalorian on Bantha With Child Funko Pop

The Mandalorian on Bantha With Child Funko Pop Image : Andrew Hayward

The Mandalorian on Bantha With Child Funko Pop | $25 | Amazon



Baby Yoda Funko Pops were some of the hottest sellers in 2020, leading the wave of highly diverse (and sometimes questionable) The Mandalorian merch. With the second season of The Mandalorian streaming a couple months back, it’s no surprise to see a fresh selection of Pops, including some larger deluxe editions.



Here’s one of ‘em that just released, recreating the scene in which Mando rides a Bantha through the desert with lil’ Grogu tucked into a pouch for the ride. It stands 6” high and is currently 25% off the list price at just under $25 at Amazon. These things never stay in stock for very long, so snag it if you see it still available!