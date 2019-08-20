Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are getting smaller and cheaper, and Anker’s latest and greatest PowerCore is one of the slimmest we’ve seen to date. Despite being just over a half inch thick, you get 10,000mAh of capacity, a 12W USB port, and an 18W Power Delivery port, which is sufficient for phones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, and even small laptops in a pinch.



The PowerCore Slim 10000 PD also includes Anker’s new trickle charging technology, which allows the battery to charge small devices like Bluetooth headphones that don’t draw enough power to keep most other battery packs “awake.”

Normally $40, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is marked down to $32 this week on Amazon, no code required.