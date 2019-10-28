It's all consuming.
Save $80 On An Instant Pot and Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Preparation Easier Than Ever

Tercius
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker (8-quart) | $100 | Amazon
Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon’s dropping the price of an Instant Pot Ultra to a low $100. This is $80 off its regular price and the absolute lowest price it’s ever been. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home and can act as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and a whole lot more.

There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming feast prep go by quickly, and with terrific results.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot Ultra will only stick around for the day, or until sold out. For what it’s worth, this is likely the last chance you’ll have to get a proper discount before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. So act fast.

