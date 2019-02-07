Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Who said desk lamps have to be boring? Aukey’s new RGB table lamp features six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. And oh yeah, it’s a freakin’ circle. Set it to project rainbow colors around the room, or use it as a study lamp late at night. Either way, it’ll be an illuminating conversation piece. Just be sure to use promo code VSVGACI3 at checkout to save $8.