The Apple Watch charging cable is an awkward thing to pack for a trip. For one, it’s probably firmly attached to some kind of dock or stand on your nightstand, and thus easy to forget. For two, the thin cable with a big, heavy puck on the end is a tangling nightmare in your bag.



Enter UGREEN’s portable Apple Watch charger, now down to $32 after you clip the $2 coupon and add promo code HDSHVH58. It doesn’t have a cable at all, but rather plugs straight into a USB charging port, and balances your watch on top. Smart!