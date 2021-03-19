Save $748 on a Razer Blade Pro 17, the Ultimate Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade Pro 17 Image : Amazon

Razer Blade Pro 17 | $2,452 | Amazon



You know the expression “Go big or go home?” That’s exactly what we’re looking at right now with this deal. Amazon currently has the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for $2,452, which is $748 off its regular price. There’s a reason that this bad boy is so pricey. This is a 17" laptop that features a 4K touch screen. Players who want to prioritize speed over resolution can bump it down to HD to bring its refresh rate up to 300Hz. This sucker runs at 8-core generation 10 Intel i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. Believe me when I say that this is a very, very hardcore gaming laptop. You’ll certainly get your money’s worth if portable PC gaming is your preference.