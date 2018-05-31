Update: This promotion is scheduled to end today (though they’ve extended it before), and it’s unlikely we’ll see another deal this good on the 4K Apple TV any time soon.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.