Save 73% on These Gel Fiber Pillows but Get 100% More Restful Sleep

Sleep can be such a delicate thing for so many people. Comfort is key but so is cleanliness . For those who suffer from allergies or asthma especially during this time of year when pollen is everywhere and everything is blooming slumber is tough. Finding the right pillow is important and these Coastal Collection Down Alternative Gel Fiber Pillows might be the answer. For just $24 grab two of these dust mite, mold, and mildew resistant queen size pillows and rest easy .

The materials were selected and designed specifically to ‘gel’ with all sleep styles and positions. As mentioned, they’re resistant to all the bad things that can plague someone with respiratory issues so the company guarantees these pillows to be completely allergen and chemical-free. These pillows are stain-resistant too but no worries if you have an oopsie, they are machine washable. They’re durable to withstand a few washes but still maintain their same luxury plushness.

