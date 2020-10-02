Save $70 Right Now on Insignia's 50-Pint Dehumidifier

Vote 2020 graphic
Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier | $150 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
We’ve really all become pretty conscious about what we breathe in and air quality especially when indoors now. And rightfully so. Keeping our environments as clean and comfortable as possible is important right now and the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier can absolutely help with that. Take $70 off this mean air cleaning machine today at Best Buy.

Guarding against mildew and mold this Insignia dehumidifier also reduced moisture in the air creating a cozier living space. It’s light and easy to move wherever needed and is built to conserve energy so its timer can help with that. The LED panel aids with selecting what you need as well as being clear as to its current settings. The tank isn’t a hassle to fill even given its size. It’s Energy Star certified and comes with a one-year warranty.

This item ships for free.

