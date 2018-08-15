Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re looking for a nice leather bag to bring to work or school, this Fossil Haskell bag could be a good option. It has one padded laptop pocket, big enough to fit a 15" computers, and another zippered pocket for all your other stuff. $230 isn’t cheap, but it is $70 off the usual price, and this is a high quality bag that will likely last a long time.