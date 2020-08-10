It's all consuming.
Save $70 on Smooth Sounds From These JBL True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Sheilah Villari
JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen 2 | $80 | Best Buy
JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen 2 | $80 | Best Buy

If you’re looking for an airpod alternative that’s a good price and killer quality may I direct you to JBL? These wireless in-ear headphones are 47% off this week at Best Buy and make a great gift to yourself or a loved one looking to boost their music experience on the go.

Take these wireless buds wherever you need to and enjoy easy connectivity via Bluetooth and switch to phone calls with ease. Quick to pair with your phone and you’ll get up to four hours of use off of one charge. They are designed for a snug fit but also for comfort so working out with these work be a hassle. There are a few size options to ensure the ear sleeves and tips are comfortable for you. The charging case does take about two hours to get you fully ready for listening on the go. And you will have twenty hours of battery life from the case once it’s charged. Not too bulky, comfy, great price. What more could you ask for?

This item will ship for free.

