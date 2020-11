Hyperice Massage Gun Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hyperice Massage Gun | $270 | Best Buy

Massage guns are quickly becoming a favorite of those whose spa trips took a sudden halt during the pandemic. These things vibrate with high intensity to beat any muscle in your body into submission. Hyperice is like the Rolls Royce of that world, and Best Buy is giving you a chance to sneak one into your holiday budget with a $70 discount. It ships with four different attachment heads and works up to three hours on a single charge.