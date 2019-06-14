Graphic: Shep McAllister

Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX | $200 | Amazon

We’ve lost count of how many robotic vacuums Anker’s come out with over the last few years, but we do know that the brand new RoboVac 11S MAX is the most powerful model yet.



Boasting 2,000Pa of max suction power (up from 1,500 in the most recent RoboVac 30 models, and 1,000 in the original RoboVacs), it can handle your daily floor maintenance with ease. Naturally, being an Anker product, battery life is great at 100 minutes of continuous runtime, and its low profile 2.85" height allows it to scoot under sofas and other furniture where your regular vacuum rarely ventures.

Today’s $200 price tag is essentially a launch discount from the usual $270, so get it while you can, and spend your vacuuming time doing something you actually enjoy.