Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Save $70 On Anker's Brand New Two-Camera EufyCam Security System

eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Surveillance System | $280 | Best Buy
eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Surveillance System | $280 | Best Buy

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, Best Buy is discounting their latest 2-camera system by $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular 1080p wire-free system.

These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This is a limited time offer on this newly released product. So act fast.

