Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Galaxy Note 9 is not a cheap phone, but you sure do get a lot for your money, and that’s especially true with this one-day deal on Amazon.



$929 gets you the unlocked 128GB phone ($70 less than MSRP), plus a set of truly wireless Gear IconX headphones, and a fast Qi charging stand. Combined, those would normally set you back nearly $1200.