Save $70 on a eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
With so much more in-home traffic to contend with, you’re probably tired of sweeping all the excess dirt and dust that’s accumulating. Let Anker help with its eufy Boost IQ 11S robot vacuum, which has roughly twice the power of its predecessor and sits on Amazon with a $70 discount down to $180 right now. It can go for over an hour and a half before needing to recharge, and you don’t even need to touch it for that—the little fella finds its own way to the charging base, thank you very much.

