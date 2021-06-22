Save $7 on This FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection for the Rest of the Day

FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection | $11 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you’re a fan of K-Beauty and face masks, this is the Prime Deal for you. Take almost 40% off this FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection and return your skin to its sparkling glory.

FaceTory is one of the leading companies when it comes to sheet masks, and this collection is a nice way to sample a little of each. This pack addresses issues for all skin types. Brightening, hydrating, calming, detoxing, and rejuvenating. Get your face in tip-top shape and glowing all summer long. Use all 8 yourself or share with a few pals on a relaxing night in. This pack includes quality natural ingredients in each mask-like rice, olive, pearl, charcoal, mushroom, and royal jelly. Save money now and give your mug the treat it deserves.

Free shipping for Prime members.