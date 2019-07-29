Photo: Amazon

YAMAZAKI home Plate Toilet Paper Stocker | $38 | Amazon

This unassuming device from Yamazaki looks like a standard, nice-enough looking toiletside table for holding magazines, scent solutions, small succulents, or whatever else you want to decorate your bedroom with. But the hole at the bottom betrays its true purpose.



This is where you stash all of your toilet paper rolls. Not only does it get them out of the way, but it means that you and your guests will never be caught with your pants down when a roll runs empty. Just reach down, pull out a new one, and the next roll will take its place, standing at the ready until it comes time to perform its sacred duty. Normally $45, it’s down to $38 on Amazon today.