Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today on Amazon, or about $7 less than usual. It comes complete with 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.