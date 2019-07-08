Photo: Amazon

Anker 30W Slim USB-C GaN Charger | $28 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER141

Anker’s answer to RAVPower’s slim, behind-the-sofa USB-C charger is here, and it’s on sale for $28 with promo code ANKER141. It’s not as powerful as the RAVPower version (30W vs. 45W), but it’s a fair bit cheaper than the $40 RAVPower charges.



It might seem like a little thing, but putting the USB-C port on the bottom, rather than the front, makes it much easier to hide this charger behind furniture without risking breaking your USB-C cable.