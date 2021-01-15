It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 67% on This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker and Keep Your Meals Toasty All Day

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker | $99 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
We are still well in the chilly months and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of and you can save $200 on it now.

With three settings you can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours. There is the option for combination cooking and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum so it’s all easy to clean and the LCD displays make it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

Sheilah Villari

