Save 67% on This Best Selling Bluetooth Speaker from Libratone

Libratone Zipp Mini 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $99 | Meh



One of Amazon’s top-rated speakers is $200 off right now thanks to our friends at Meh. For the rest of the day, or until they sell out, save 67% on the Libratone Zipp Mini 2 Bluetooth Speaker.

This WiFi/Bluetooth Speaker will play up to twelve hours off of one charge (takes about three hours) and works seamlessly with Alexa. With a far-field mic, she’ll be able to hear you from quite a distance . The speaker easily connects through the app that you can download in both the Android and iPhone stores. The Libratone provides full 360 sound wherever you play it and there’s even the option to connect up to 10 speakers with SoundSpace Link. Hop on your WiFi and take full advantage of the Zipp Mini feature where you can s ave/ play five playlists or radio stations. Take calls without the fear of crackly noise once you link up with Bluetooth. There are changeable speaker covers to match your mood or home. You can choose one in this deal but others are available for purchase. Pick from s tormy b lack, f rosty grey , c ranberry red , or pi ne g reen and get grooving today.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.