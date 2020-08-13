Save $650 Today Only on the PetHair Vision Robo Vacuum And Ditch Doggie Dander

bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum | $250 | Best Buy



This is a 62% discount on the bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum today only! This is a great deal is you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. The PetHair Vision Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander covered floors and save $650 off its usual price too. They come in Space (black) and Steel (grey) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Advertisement

Free 2 -day shipping on this item.