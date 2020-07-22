Save $650 on This bObi Pet Robot Vacuum Today Only

bObi Pet Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

bObi Pet Robot Vacuum | $200 | Best Buy



Take a 77% discount on bObsweep’s bObi Pet Robot Vacuum today only . This is a great deal is you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping , sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. bObi is user- friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuum s it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished room . Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander covered floors and save $650 off its usual price too . Th ey come in red and silver. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock .

Free two-day shipping on this item.