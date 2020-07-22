It's all consuming.
Save $650 on This bObi Pet Robot Vacuum Today Only

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

bObi Pet Robot Vacuum | $200 | Best Buy

Take a 77% discount on bObsweep’s bObi Pet Robot Vacuum today only. This is a great deal is you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. bObi is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander covered floors and save $650 off its usual price too. They come in red and silver. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Free two-day shipping on this item.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

