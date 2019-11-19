Save $65 on This Mophie Powerstation Plus XL Power Bank With Our Exclusive Code

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

mophie powerstation Plus XL | $35 | Amazon | Use the promo code MOPHIE35

If you’re on the market for a new power bank, we’ve got an exclusive coupon for our readers. Use the code MOPHIE35 to drop this mophie powerstation Plus XL 12,000 mAh power bank down to a low $35.

With a built-in USB-C cable and 18W USB-C PD fast-charging, this power bank is a serious step up from your standard, budget battery. Better still, it offers an additional 15W fast-charging USB-A so you can charge a second device.

For some context, this particular battery typically sells for around $100 and this is the $45 less than the previous lowest price ever . Act fast because this promo code will expires at the end of the day.

